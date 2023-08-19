Connecticut faces Chicago, aims to end 3-game skid

Connecticut Sun (21-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-19, 3-13 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut enters the matchup with Chicago as losers of three straight games.

The Sky are 3-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is seventh in the WNBA allowing 83.5 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Sun are 11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 84-72 on July 12, with Tiffany Hayes scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahleah Copper is averaging 18.7 points for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.