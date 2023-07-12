FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Sparks take on the Aces on 5-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (17-2, 10-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-12, 6-7 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Las Vegas as losers of five games in a row.

The Sparks have gone 6-7 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aces are 10-1 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.8 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.3.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Sparks 93-65 in their last meeting on May 28. Wilson led the Aces with 23 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is shooting 52.4% and averaging 19.8 points for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Aces: Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.