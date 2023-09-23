Wings to visit Aces Sunday

Prime Video to add ads
By The Associated Press
 
Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 174.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference play is 18-2. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference averaging 92.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.

The Wings have gone 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks 12th in the WNBA averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.7% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is shooting 55.8% and averaging 22.9 points for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.