Dallas plays Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Storm (11-27, 8-10 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-18, 10-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Seattle.

The Wings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 84.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Storm have gone 8-10 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is second in the Western Conference with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu averaging 1.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 76-65 in the last meeting on Aug. 3. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 27 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Loyd is averaging 24.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Storm. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.