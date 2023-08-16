Las Vegas and New York square off in battle of top offenses

New York Liberty (24-6, 13-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The WNBA’s top two scoring offenses face off in a meeting between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty.

The Aces are 15-0 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks third in the WNBA with 39.7 points in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 12.1.

The Liberty are 12-2 on the road. New York is 8-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 21.3 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Breanna Stewart is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Liberty: None listed.

