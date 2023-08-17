Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Sky (12-18, 3-12 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (15-16, 9-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Chicago trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Dream are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 84.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 3-12. Chicago ranks third in the WNBA averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from downtown. Marina Mabrey leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 88-77 on July 10. Rhyne Howard scored 32 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Courtney Williams is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.