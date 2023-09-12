Aaron Rodgers injury
Las Vegas hosts Chicago to start playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (18-22, 5-15 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -16.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky to start the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas went 3-0 against Chicago during the regular season. The Aces won the last regular season meeting 94-87 on Aug. 25. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, and Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 22 points.

The Aces have gone 19-1 at home. Las Vegas ranks third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. A’ja Wilson leads the Aces with 9.5 boards.

The Sky have gone 11-9 away from home. Chicago is fourth in the WNBA with 20.5 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 27.6 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Sky: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.