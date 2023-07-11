FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison

Seattle plays Washington on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Storm (4-14, 4-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (10-8, 6-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -6.5; over/under is 157.5

Other news
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner’s Cup title game
Breanna Stewart has already won one Commissioner’s Cup championship. She hopes to get New York to this year’s in-season tournament title game to have a chance at another one.
People practice at the new Las Vegas Aces training facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The Aces opened the 64,000-square-foot facility before this season and is the first built specifically for a WNBA team in the league's 27-year history. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Aces enjoy state-of-the-art WNBA facility as they get set to host All-Star game
A’ja Wilson is all too happy to show off her coveted corner locker. in the Las Vegas’ new practice facility.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Wilson and Stewart go with familiar choices in WNBA All-Star Game draft
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart made the WNBA All-Star draft about picking their current and former teammates.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally brings the ball up during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive against each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time ever when Dallas visits New York on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with 0.4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78
Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win.

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Storm face Washington.

The Mystics have gone 6-2 at home. Washington is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Storm have gone 2-5 away from home. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 71-65 on June 11, with Natasha Cloud scoring 19 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 12.9 points for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 15.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 82.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.