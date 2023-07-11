Seattle plays Washington on 3-game road slide

Seattle Storm (4-14, 4-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (10-8, 6-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Storm face Washington.

The Mystics have gone 6-2 at home. Washington is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Storm have gone 2-5 away from home. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 71-65 on June 11, with Natasha Cloud scoring 19 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 12.9 points for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 15.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 82.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Natasha Cloud: out (ankle).

Storm: None listed.

