FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

Indiana faces Minnesota on 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Indiana Fever (5-11, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (7-9, 6-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to break its four-game slide with a win against Minnesota.

Other news
Breanna Stewart, left, of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team waits for coffee after traveling for most of the day at Harry Reid International Airport while traveling with the team Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A timeline of the New York Liberty’s itinerary to Las Vegas during a recent 3-game WNBA road trip
The New York Liberty’s three-game road trip last week included multiple bus trips, two airplanes and three airports on the way from Connecticut to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces’ bond on and off the court leads to success
The Las Vegas Aces continued their dominant run through the first part of the season with convincing wins over New York and Connecticut last week to move to 15-1.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes a shot over Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Plum, Wilson help the Aces rout the Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams
Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the Connecticut Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the top teams in the WNBA.
Chicago Sky coach James Wade yells to a referee during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors
Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.

The Lynx have gone 2-5 in home games. Minnesota is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fever are 4-6 in road games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 71-69 on June 10, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 22 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.