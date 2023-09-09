Earthquake strikes Morocco
Phoenix faces Las Vegas, aims to stop road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (9-29, 2-17 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (32-6, 17-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to end its 15-game road slide when the Mercury visit Las Vegas.

The Aces have gone 17-2 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 21.6 assists per game. Chelsea Gray leads the Aces averaging 7.1.

The Mercury are 2-17 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks 10th in the WNBA averaging 6.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.6% from deep. Sophie Cunningham leads the team averaging 1.9 makes while shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is shooting 54.7% and averaging 22.3 points for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Brittney Griner is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Mercury. Cunningham is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Mercury: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.