Wilson, Aces square off against the Wings

Las Vegas Aces (15-1, 8-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-8, 5-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas takes on Dallas in Western Conference action Friday.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 5-5. Dallas has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Aces are 8-0 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wings.

Wilson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Aces: Kelsey Plum: out (illness), Riquna Williams: out (back).

