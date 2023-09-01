Wilson and the Aces host conference foe Seattle

Seattle Storm (10-25, 8-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-6, 15-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Las Vegas in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Aces are 15-2 in conference games. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.5.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference action is 8-9. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Aces won 79-63 in the last matchup on July 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 22 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Magbegor is averaging 14 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 87.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.