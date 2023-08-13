Latest on Maui fires
Las Vegas hosts Atlanta after Wilson’s 40-point performance

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Dream (15-14, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -17.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts the Atlanta Dream after A’ja Wilson scored 40 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 113-89 victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Aces are 14-0 in home games. Las Vegas scores 94.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Dream are 7-9 on the road. Atlanta is sixth in the WNBA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 93-72 in the last matchup on Aug. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.4 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.