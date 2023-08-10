Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Las Vegas takes on Washington following Wilson’s 28-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Mystics (13-15, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (25-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts the Washington Mystics after A’ja Wilson scored 28 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 104-84 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Aces are 13-0 on their home court. Las Vegas is 18- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Mystics are 4-10 in road games. Washington ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The Aces and Mystics square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 21.5 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Brittney Sykes is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mystics. Li Meng is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.