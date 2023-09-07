Wilson leads Las Vegas against Phoenix after 30-point game

Las Vegas Aces (32-6, 16-2 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-29, 2-16 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Phoenix Mercury after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Aces’ 103-77 win over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury have gone 2-16 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aces are 16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is second in the Western Conference scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 12.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 98-72 on July 12. Jackie Young scored 23 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Moriah Jefferson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

