Wilson leads Las Vegas against Phoenix after 30-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (32-6, 16-2 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-29, 2-16 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -18.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Phoenix Mercury after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Aces’ 103-77 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury are 2-16 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 4-22 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aces are 16-2 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Mercury 98-72 in their last matchup on July 12. Jackie Young led the Aces with 23 points, and Michaela Onyenwere led the Mercury with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moriah Jefferson is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 27.1 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.