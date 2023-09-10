Las Vegas plays Phoenix after Wilson’s 30-point game

Phoenix Mercury (9-30, 2-17 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (33-6, 17-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -21.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts the Phoenix Mercury after A’ja Wilson scored 30 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 94-73 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces are 17-2 in conference games. Las Vegas has a 25-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mercury are 2-17 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix gives up 84.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Sept. 9 the Aces won 94-73 led by 30 points from Wilson, while Sug Sutton scored 18 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 17.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Moriah Jefferson is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Mercury: 0-10, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.