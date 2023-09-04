Metallica postpones concert
Thomas and the Sun take on Ogwumike and the Sparks

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (15-21, 8-11 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-12, 13-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks visit Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun in non-conference action.

The Sun have gone 11-6 at home. Connecticut is the leader in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 79.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Sparks are 6-11 on the road. Los Angeles has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won 83-68 in the last matchup on Aug. 27. Thomas led the Sun with 17 points, and Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun. Thomas is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Ogwumike is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.