Washington hosts Connecticut following Thomas’ 22-point game

Connecticut Sun (22-10, 12-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-17, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut faces the Washington Mystics after Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points in the Sun’s 79-73 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks fifth in the WNBA allowing 82.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Sun are 12-3 in conference games. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on July 9 the Sun won 92-84 led by 28 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Tianna Hawkins scored 24 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.1 points for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (return to play maintenance), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

