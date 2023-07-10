FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Minnesota hosts Dallas after Ogunbowale’s 28-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
Dallas Wings (10-9, 6-5 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-10, 7-5 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Minnesota Lynx after Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points in the Wings’ 77-76 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA with 19.2 assists per game led by Lindsay Allen averaging 4.2.

The Wings have gone 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 94-89 on May 31, with Natasha Howard scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 11.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 21.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.