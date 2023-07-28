Washington visits Dallas following Ogunbowale’s 25-point showing

Washington Mystics (12-11, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (13-10, 8-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -9.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings have gone 8-3 at home. Dallas is the Western leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 9.3.

The Mystics are 4-7 on the road. Washington is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 89-72 in the last matchup on July 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 22 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 88.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.