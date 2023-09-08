Pelosi running for reelection
Atlanta visits Washington on 9-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Dream (18-20, 10-9 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-20, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Mystics -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to stop its nine-game road skid when the Dream take on Washington.

The Mystics are 8-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Dream are 10-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 80-73 on July 30. Allisha Gray scored 27 points to help lead the Dream to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 14 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rhyne Howard is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Kristi Toliver: out for season (knee), Ariel Atkins: out (nose).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.