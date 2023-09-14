Dallas hosts Atlanta to open playoffs

Atlanta Dream (19-21, 11-9 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -6.5; over/under is 168.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wings host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream to start the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Dallas went 3-0 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Wings won the last regular season meeting 94-77 on Sept. 10 led by 32 points from Arike Ogunbowale, while Rhyne Howard scored 19 points for the Dream.

The Wings have gone 11-9 in home games. Dallas leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Natasha Howard leads the Wings with 8.0 rebounds.

The Dream are 8-12 on the road. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 84.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 22.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Dream: Asia (AD) Durr: out (knee), Nia Coffey: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.