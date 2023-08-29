Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Atlanta faces Phoenix, seeks to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (9-25, 2-15 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-19, 10-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta comes into the matchup with Phoenix as losers of three in a row.

The Dream are 9-8 in home games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.2.

The Mercury are 1-15 on the road. Phoenix ranks 11th in the WNBA averaging 6.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.6% from deep. Diana Taurasi leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 4 the Mercury won 91-71 led by 42 points from Taurasi, while Parker scored 20 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Parker is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Taurasi is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 77.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.