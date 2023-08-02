Phoenix plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight home win

Atlanta Dream (14-11, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-19, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mercury take on Atlanta.

The Mercury have gone 5-6 at home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.4 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.6.

The Dream are 7-6 in road games. Atlanta ranks third in the WNBA with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 7.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on July 25 the Dream won 78-65 led by 12 points from Asia Durr, while Megan Gustafson scored 19 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Parker is averaging 13.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (mental health), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.