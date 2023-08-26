March on Washington, 60 years later
Atlanta visits Indiana after Mitchell’s 36-point performance

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Dream (16-17, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Indiana Fever’s 90-86 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Fever are 4-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is the Eastern leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 3.1.

The Dream are 10-8 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6- when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 6 the Dream won 82-73 led by 24 points from Rhyne Howard, while Boston scored 25 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Howard is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.