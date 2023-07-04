Howard leads Atlanta against Los Angeles after 43-point showing

Atlanta Dream (7-8, 5-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-10, 6-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Rhyne Howard scored 43 points in the Dream’s 112-84 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 5-4 at home. Los Angeles is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dream are 4-3 on the road. Atlanta averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on July 2 the Dream won 112-84 led by 43 points from Howard, while Nneka Ogwumike scored 25 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sparks.

Howard is averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 88.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.