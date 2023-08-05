FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Atlanta plays Indiana following Parker’s 20-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Indiana Fever (7-20, 4-10 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (14-13, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Indiana Fever after Cheyenne Parker scored 20 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 91-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream are 8-8 in conference games. Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA with 18.8 assists per game led by Allisha Gray averaging 3.4.

Other news
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health
Former WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith announces the San Antonio Spurs as the Humanitarian Team of the Year at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith says team won’t let her use practice facility

The Fever are 4-10 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 100-94 on June 18, with Gray scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.