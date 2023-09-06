Atlanta hosts Seattle after Parker’s 20-point outing

Seattle Storm (11-26, 8-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (17-20, 10-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Seattle Storm after Cheyenne Parker scored 20 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 91-85 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Dream are 10-8 on their home court. Atlanta is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Storm are 7-11 in road games. Seattle is fourth in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds per game. Ezi Magbegor leads the Storm with 8.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 11 the Storm won 68-67 led by 19 points from Jewell Loyd, while Rhyne Howard scored 20 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Dream. Parker is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Magbegor is averaging 13.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 23.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

