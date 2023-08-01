Las Vegas faces Atlanta, seeks 13th straight home win

Atlanta Dream (14-11, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-2, 14-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -13.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will try to keep its 12-game home win streak alive when the Aces play Atlanta.

The Aces have gone 12-0 in home games. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 22.2 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.9.

The Dream are 7-5 in road games. Atlanta averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 92-87 in the last matchup on June 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.