Hurricane Lee
Bruce Springsteen
Air bag recall
Russia - Ukraine war
Danny Masterson

Los Angeles visits New York after Stewart’s 40-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Sparks (16-22, 8-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (31-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Breanna Stewart scored 40 points in the New York Liberty’s 94-93 win over the Dallas Wings.

Other news
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, center, draws on a whiteboard during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works toward the basket as Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings, left, defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Colllier scores 27, takes charge down stretch as Lynx top Dream 91-85 in OT to move into 5th place
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after making a basket and drawing a foul during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mystics guard Ariel Atkins is at right. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Wilson scores 26 to reach 800-point milestone in Aces 84-75 win over Mystics

The Liberty have gone 14-4 in home games. New York averages 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Sparks are 6-12 on the road. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 76-69 in the last matchup on Aug. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 46.8% and averaging 23.3 points for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jordin Canada is averaging 13.4 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 91.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.