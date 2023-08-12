Live updates: Maui fires
Sykes, Mystics to host Williams and the Sky

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (12-16, 3-11 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-15, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics host Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are 6-9 in conference play. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.5 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Sky are 3-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the WNBA giving up 83.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on June 23 the Mystics won 80-59 led by 18 points from Elena Delle Donne, while Alanna Smith scored 13 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.