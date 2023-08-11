Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Mickelson betting allegations
Sweden, new favorite
What to stream this weekend

Las Vegas hosts Washington following Sykes’ 24-point outing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Mystics (13-15, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (25-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -18.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Las Vegas Aces after Brittney Sykes scored 24 points in the Mystics’ 91-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, foreground, argues with officials as forward Brianna Turner walks past during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mercury set WNBA record with 45 first-quarter points, hold off Sun 90-84
Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) scores against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle forward Gabby Williams out at least a month with stress fracture in left foot
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) works for a shot attempt against Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Aces ease by Wings 104-84 behind A’ja Wilson’s 28 points and 14 rebounds

The Aces have gone 13-0 in home games. Las Vegas has a 19-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mystics have gone 4-10 away from home. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 21.5 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Sykes is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.