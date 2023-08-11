Las Vegas hosts Washington following Sykes’ 24-point outing

Washington Mystics (13-15, 6-9 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (25-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -18.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Las Vegas Aces after Brittney Sykes scored 24 points in the Mystics’ 91-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces have gone 13-0 in home games. Las Vegas has a 19-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mystics have gone 4-10 away from home. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.2.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 21.5 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Sykes is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.