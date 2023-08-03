FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Washington hosts Los Angeles after Sykes’ 25-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (9-17, 6-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (12-13, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Brittney Sykes scored 25 points in the Washington Mystics’ 80-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.8 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Sparks are 2-9 in road games. Los Angeles gives up 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Tianna Hawkins is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 81.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.