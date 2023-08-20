Connecticut takes on Chicago on 3-game skid

Connecticut Sun (21-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-19, 3-13 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -5.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut enters the matchup against Chicago as losers of three games in a row.

The Sky are 3-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in the WNBA with 19.9 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 6.1.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference action is 11-3. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference with 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 10.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 84-72 in the last matchup on July 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 21.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.1 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.