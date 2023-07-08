Indiana takes on Dallas, looks to stop 6-game skid

Dallas Wings (8-9, 6-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-13, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against Dallas after losing six in a row.

The Fever have gone 1-5 at home. Indiana averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wings are 2-7 on the road. Dallas ranks ninth in the WNBA with 18.2 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 4.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is shooting 62.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Satou Sabally is averaging 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 22.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 3-7, averaging 84.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.