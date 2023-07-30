Chicago plays Phoenix, aims to break home losing streak

Phoenix Mercury (6-17, 2-11 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its five-game home slide with a win against Phoenix.

The Sky have gone 4-9 in home games. Chicago is ninth in the WNBA with 33.8 rebounds led by Alanna Smith averaging 6.9.

The Mercury are 1-11 on the road. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 21 the Mercury won 80-62 led by 20 points from Shey Peddy, while Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.2 points for the Sky. Copper is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Sug Sutton is averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.