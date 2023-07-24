Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Wilson leads Las Vegas against Chicago after 35-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (21-2, 13-1 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-13, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 35 points in the Aces’ 98-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

Other news
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Liberty use huge first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, front, loses control of the ball during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Cloud has 23 and 9 assists, Sykes also scores 23; Mystics beat Mercury 84-69
Natasha Cloud scored 23 points and had nine assists, Brittney Sykes also scored 23 points — 14 in the second half — and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat Phoenix 84-69, extending the Mercury’s road losing streak to seven games.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married. Thomas posted a photo on Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.”
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.

The Sky are 4-7 on their home court. Chicago is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aces have gone 10-2 away from home. Las Vegas is 15- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 93-80 in the last meeting on June 11. Wilson led the Aces with 21 points, and Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 9.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (ankle), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.