Wilson leads Las Vegas against Chicago after 35-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (21-2, 13-1 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-13, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 35 points in the Aces’ 98-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky are 4-7 on their home court. Chicago is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aces have gone 10-2 away from home. Las Vegas is 15- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 93-80 in the last meeting on June 11. Wilson led the Aces with 21 points, and Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 9.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (ankle), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.