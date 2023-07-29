Phoenix plays Chicago on 8-game road skid

Phoenix Mercury (6-17, 2-11 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-14, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to end its eight-game road skid when the Mercury play Chicago.

The Sky are 4-9 in home games. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 2.5.

The Mercury have gone 1-11 away from home. Phoenix has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury defeated the Sky 80-62 in their last matchup on July 21. Shey Peddy led the Mercury with 20 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

