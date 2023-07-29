Phoenix plays Chicago on 8-game road skid

This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns

Phoenix plays Chicago on 8-game road skid

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Phoenix Mercury (6-17, 2-11 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-14, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to end its eight-game road skid when the Mercury play Chicago.

The Sky are 4-9 in home games. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 2.5.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Collier’s double-double leads Lynx past Mystics 97-92

The Mercury have gone 1-11 away from home. Phoenix has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury defeated the Sky 80-62 in their last matchup on July 21. Shey Peddy led the Mercury with 20 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brittney Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out (quad), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.