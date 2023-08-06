A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Dallas faces Chicago following Howard’s 28-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (11-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-12, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -8.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Chicago Sky after Natasha Howard scored 28 points in the Dallas Wings’ 104-89 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton, bottom, is looked at by Mercury team training staff after being fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key shot and Storm defeat Mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

The Wings are 9-4 in home games. Dallas leads the Western Conference with 41.6 points in the paint led by Howard averaging 10.4.

The Sky have gone 6-6 away from home. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up 82.9 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Sky defeated the Wings 104-89 in their last meeting on Aug. 5. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 25 points, and Howard led the Wings with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 17.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Copper is averaging 19.1 points for the Sky. Courtney Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 88.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 83.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.