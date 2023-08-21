Southern California earthquake
Chicago hosts Seattle following Loyd’s 31-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (10-22, 7-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-20, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 31 points in the Storm’s 88-74 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky are 5-11 on their home court. Chicago is seventh in the WNBA allowing 83.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Storm are 6-8 on the road. Seattle averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 29 the Storm won 83-74 led by 17 points from Gabby Williams, while Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Loyd is averaging 24.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.