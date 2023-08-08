FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words

Minnesota visits Chicago after Mabrey’s 32-point performance

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Lynx (13-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -3.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Marina Mabrey scored 32 points in the Chicago Sky’s 104-96 win against the Dallas Wings.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Liberty hitting stride heading into final month of season
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
WNBA hands out fines and a suspension a day after multiple ejections in two games
CORRECTS TO SHEY PEDDY NOT SUG SUTTON - Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy, bottom, is looked at by Mercury team training staff after being fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key shot and Storm defeat Mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi

The Sky are 5-9 on their home court. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.2.

The Lynx are 7-6 on the road. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.9.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Sky defeated the Lynx 77-66 in their last meeting on May 20. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 20 points, and Collier led the Lynx with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is averaging 19.2 points for the Sky. Mabrey is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Kayla McBride is averaging 13 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz: out (hamstring), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.