Minnesota visits Chicago after Mabrey’s 32-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (13-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -3.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Marina Mabrey scored 32 points in the Chicago Sky’s 104-96 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Sky are 5-9 on their home court. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.2.

The Lynx are 7-6 on the road. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.9.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Sky defeated the Lynx 77-66 in their last meeting on May 20. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 20 points, and Collier led the Lynx with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is averaging 19.2 points for the Sky. Mabrey is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Kayla McBride is averaging 13 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz: out (hamstring), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.