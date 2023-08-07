Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion at the box office
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic

Minnesota visits Chicago following Mabrey’s 32-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Lynx (13-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-15, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Marina Mabrey scored 32 points in the Chicago Sky’s 104-96 victory against the Dallas Wings.

The Sky have gone 5-9 in home games. Chicago ranks sixth in the WNBA giving up 83.4 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Other news
CORRECTS TO SHEY PEDDY NOT SUG SUTTON - Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy, bottom, is looked at by Mercury team training staff after being fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key shot and Storm defeat Mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Griner expected to return for Mercury after 3-game break to focus on her mental health

The Lynx are 7-6 in road games. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 11.4.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Sky defeated the Lynx 77-66 in their last meeting on May 20. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 20 points, and Collier led the Lynx with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is scoring 9.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Collier is averaging 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Diamond Miller is averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Lynx: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz: out (hamstring), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.