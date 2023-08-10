Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Chicago visits New York after Ionescu’s 31-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (12-16, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Chicago Sky after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-61 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty are 11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the WNBA with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 7.6.

The Sky are 3-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 86-82 on June 4. Kahleah Copper scored 27 points to help lead the Sky to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 24.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 86.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.