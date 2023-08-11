Dallas faces Connecticut on home skid

Connecticut Sun (21-8, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-14, 9-7 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Connecticut.

The Wings have gone 9-6 in home games. Dallas leads the WNBA with 41.2 points in the paint. Natasha Howard leads the Wings averaging 9.9.

The Sun have gone 12-4 away from home. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 21.1 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.2.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sun defeated the Wings 88-83 in their last matchup on July 26. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 32 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 18 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 91.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.