Seattle faces Connecticut on 3-game skid

Seattle Storm (4-12, 4-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-5, 6-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Connecticut.

The Sun are 5-3 on their home court. Connecticut ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun with 10.1 boards.

The Storm are 2-3 on the road. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun defeated the Storm 85-79 in their last matchup on June 21. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 14.4 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Sun.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 87.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.