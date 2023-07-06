Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Seattle faces Connecticut on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (4-12, 4-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-5, 6-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -10.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Connecticut.

The Sun are 5-3 on their home court. Connecticut ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun with 10.1 boards.

The Storm are 2-3 on the road. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun defeated the Storm 85-79 in their last matchup on June 21. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 14.4 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Sun.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 87.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.