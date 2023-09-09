Earthquake strikes Morocco
Connecticut takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (16-22, 4-15 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-12, 14-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Sun face Chicago.

The Sun are 14-5 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut leads the WNBA in team defense, giving up 78.4 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference action is 4-15. Chicago allows 83.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sun won 79-73 in the last matchup on Aug. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 18.6 points for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.