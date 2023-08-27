Jacksonville hate crime shooting
Los Angeles visits Connecticut after Bonner’s 30-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Sparks (15-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-11, 13-4 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Los Angeles Sparks after DeWanna Bonner scored 30 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 95-90 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

The Sun are 9-6 in home games. Connecticut is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sparks have gone 6-10 away from home. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 10.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sun won 83-74 in the last matchup on June 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.