Connecticut takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Sky (17-22, 4-15 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-12, 14-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -9.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts Chicago aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Sun are 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 4-15. Chicago gives up 83.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sun defeated the Sky 79-73 in their last meeting on Aug. 20. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 22 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Copper is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.