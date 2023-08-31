Clarence Thomas donor
Connecticut faces Phoenix, seeks 25th win this season

By The Associated Press
 
Phoenix Mercury (9-26, 2-15 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (24-11, 13-4 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Sun host the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sun have gone 10-6 in home games. Connecticut ranks second in the WNBA with 39.5 points in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 11.4.

The Mercury have gone 1-16 away from home. Phoenix has a 4-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 90-84 on Aug. 11, with Brittney Griner scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Diana Taurasi is averaging 16 points and 4.6 assists for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.